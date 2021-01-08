STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of myriad musings

Art instructor George Fernandez’s new gallery furnished by converting two rooms at his residence is currently holding its maiden exhibition featuring works on various themes

Published: 08th January 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After spending over a decade in Bengaluru where he served as a teacher and headmaster in a school, George Fernandez returned to his hometown in Ottakuzhy, Thiruvananthapuram, in 1989. His love for art prompted him to set up an institute for art and craft titled ‘Flora in the city’ soon after. More than three decades later, with his love for creative pursuits intact, George has now opened an art gallery by converting two rooms at his residence to showcase works of aspiring artists.

The recently-launched Flora Art Gallery is currently exhibiting the works of its founder and his friend Krishnakumar. With close to 30 years of experience as an artist, editor and filmmaker, Krishnakumar has served as an artist at Brahmakumaris Ashram in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. 

George Fernandez

“My house is more than 80 years old and consists of 14 rooms which are not in use. So, I thought of converting a part of my residence into an art gallery where students at my institute as well as aspiring artists will be able to display their work,” said George. For the past 21 years, he has continued to train people from all walks of life on the finer techniques of painting. 

About 55 acrylic paintings of both artists are part of the exhibition which delves into various themes. The exhibit comprises nature-themed paintings and renditions on mythological epics including episodes featuring Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, Gautama Buddha and Jesus Christ done by Krishnakumar. 

“I have also done a few paintings in Japanese and Chinese styles such  the one on a lotus. Besides this, some of my nature paintings on display were also part of an exhibition held last year on the theme of pollution,” says George.

Each of the paintings displayed depicts nature and folk life to create awareness on specific causes such as conserving water bodies and measures to be taken against pollution. Krishnakumar’s paintings depict the folk life in Rajasthan where he spent almost three decades of his life. Another remarkable work is a large portrait of Gautama Buddha in a meditative mode.

George who has organised various solo exhibitions across Kerala also helmed an online exhibition during the lockdown. He says, “I made about 30 pieces on various types of flora which were posted on my Facebook page.” George is currently taking art classes online.  

The exhibition will be on till Jan 31 from 11am to 5 pm.

