Retailer to provide anti-Covid kits to students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based e-commerce retailer DiagunCart will provide anti-Covid kits to 5,000 school children across the state. As per a release, the kits, free of charge, will be delivered to the students’ school addresses in the coming days.

Each kit includes two washable and reusable cotton masks, five three-ply ultrasonic masks with nose pins and 10ml hand sanitiser. The free kits will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis to the first 5,000 orders placed through www.diaguncart.com.

Jijy Philip, director, DiagunCart, said free kits will be delivered only to schools with at least 10 orders. Per school, a maximum of 200 kits will be given free of charge, he said. For more details, contact on 9338333303.