Chandy, Chennithala call on Twenty20 supremo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid speculation that Kitex-backed Twenty20 would contest all the 14 Assembly constituencies in Ernakulam district, top leaders of the Congress party, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, met Sabu Jacob, the founder of the non-political organisation.

The Congress senior team, which also included V D Satheesan, MLA, from Ernakulam district’s Paravoor, discussed the contemporary political scenario in the state, sources said. When contacted, an official at Twenty20 said senior leaders of not just the Congress but also the LDF and the NDA have met the Kitex-backed apolitical organisation’s leadership in recent weeks.

“It’s wrong to say only Congress leaders have met us. Leaders of all the three fronts have met us. All this happened after the local body elections,” said the official. There is a growing disenchantment with the existing political system.

“In Kochi, V4Kochi garnered over 10% votes and in Chellanam Twenty20 won about 6-7 seats. If Twenty20 contests assembly polls, UDF will be the worst hit. This may be worrying Congress,” said a political analyst.