STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Long wait over, CM to open Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers on Saturday

Govt intents to inaugurate Palarivattom flyover by May, says Works Minister G Sudhakaran

Published: 09th January 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A decked-up Kundannoor flyover dazzles on the eve of inauguration | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting speculation and controversy to rest, the state government is all set to open the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyover for traffic on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Vyttila flyover through an online platform around 9.30am.

The Kundannoor flyover will be inaugurated around 11am. As part of ensuring the final preparation on the two flyovers, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran along with other officials visited the bridges on Friday evening. The state government which implemented the two projects with the support of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has spent R86.34 crore and R82.74 crore for  Vyttila and Kundannoor flyover, respectively.

Though the government completed the work last month itself, the date to commission the flyover was fixed after completing all required procedures. “The loadtest of the bridges was completed on December 30 but the approval and power connection for the lighting on the bridges were in the final stage. Besides, the traffic system for vehicles passing under the bridges had to be implemented along with it.

Regardless of this, certain circles carried out a fake propaganda and committed atrocities. The inauguration was scheduled after examining all factors and there was no delay,” said an NHAI official who sought anonymity. 

Mayor M Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP,  MLAs, P  T Thomas, M Swaraj, T J Vinodh, S Sarma, andJohn Fernandes, former MPs P Rajeev and K V Thomas, PWD secretary Anand Singh and Collector S Suhas will be present.

Traffic bottleneck on NH stretch likely to persist

Kochi: Though motorists can heave a sigh of relief at Kundannoor and Vyttila with the inauguration of two flyovers on Saturday, the traffic congestion on the National Highway stretch in the city is likely to persist. According to the experts, the traffic congestion at Palarivattom NH Bypass Junction and Edappally Junction will worsen with the opening of the two new flyovers. The vehicles coming from the Alappuzha side towards Edappally will be the most affected. “ With the inauguration of the new flyovers,  vehicles coming from the Alappuzha side can ply at an average speed of 60 kmph during the peak hours. But due to the ongoing work at Palarivattom and the traffic signal at Edappally the vehicles will have to reduce the speed. This will create traffic congestion at both junctions. It will get worse during the peak hours,” said a road safety expert. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Vyttila flyover
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp