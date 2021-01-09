Ro-Ro from Wellingdon to Bolgatty begins on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited Ro-Ro service from Wellingdon Island to Bolgatty will finally become operational from Monday. Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), commenced the service on November 1, 2020. However, it was halted due to technical glitches.

The service, which is expected to transport over 140 containers, aims to reduce traffic snarls in the city by removing container lorries to a great extent. “We have encountered a few issues while initiating the service. We transport trailers carrying containers, and a couple of them required more clearance. We resolved this with the help of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL),” said a KSINC official.

Though the service is focusing on transporting trailers as of now, the agency is planning to branch out to other vehicles at a later stage. Currently, M V Adisankara and M V Raman, the 56-metre-long ro-ro vessels built by CSL for `15 crore are ready for service.

“Though we have completed trail runs of both vessels earlier, only one of them will be operating during the first phase. Once it reaches full capacity, wewill launch the second vessel,” said the official. Many are hopeful of the vessels improving the freight connectivity from the city to other parts of the state.

“Though the service was run by a private firm earlier, it has helped the trailer drivers a lot. Helped them save wading through 15km of busy city traffic. As KSINC has taken up the service now, we hope that the arrangement will streamline the transport to other parts of the state,” said Charles George, convenor, Container Monitoring Committee.

Residents demand a third RO-RO

Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a public forum, met Mayor M Anilkumar, demanding a 6am-10pm Ro-Ro service on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route. They have also demanded a third vessel to improve the service.