STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Swimming against the tide: A tale of entrepreneurship

Thirty NRIs from across Kerala who either lost their jobs or faced huge salary cuts due to the Covid-19 outbreak have come together to launch Dilmart, a chain of fish and meat retail stores.

Published: 09th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The team of NRIs behind Dilmart, who are launched five outlets in the state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 30 NRIs from across Kerala who either lost their jobs or faced huge salary cuts due to the Covid-19 outbreak have come together to launch Dilmart, a chain of fish and meat retail stores. The expats have already opened five stores in Kottakkal, Malappuram; Chalakudy, Thrissur; Thumpamon, Patthanamthitta; Kundara in Kollam and Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Speaking on the initiative, Cyril Antony and Anil K Prasad, founder-directors of the company, said that they are planning to  open 10 more stores in the next three months, taking the total number of stores to 40 in the next year. The chain also accepts online orders through www.dilmart.in.

“Considering the convenience of sourcing seafood, we have headquartered Dilmart in Varapuzha, Kochi, along with a warehouse. Around 30 of its promoters are from various parts of the state. To ensure fresh fish varieties in the shortest possible time, we have made arrangements with trawlers from Munambam, Vypeen, Thoppumpady, Neendakara, Vizhinjam and Puthiyappa.

In addition to these, Dilmart has started farming of fish varieties like red snapper (chempalli), Asian seabass (kaalanji) and trevally (vatta) in Kottappuram, Thrissur which is being harvested now,” they said.  “The company is being modelled after the famed Indian Coffee House, where shareholders also work, or rather they are the main workforce.

Promoters who got working experience in various fields while they were in the Gulf have chosen related sections in Dilmart to work in,” said Anil, who handles operations. The store additionally generates employment for three more youngsters in its delivery and cleaning sections. As they belong to different places in Kerala and had also worked in various Gulf countries, the promoters of Dilmart did not know each other before they got together to promote their enterprise. Most of them came to know of each other through friends or social media. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp