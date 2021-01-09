Weaves of the land

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The soul of ethically conscious fashion is the story behind each piece of clothing. Rich, opulent, traditional weaves featuring handmade block prints and handcrafted motifs that speaks volumes about the lives and culture that existed years ago, have always heralded slow and sustainable fashion.

Augment the same with a contemporary design ethos and they become instantly appealing to urban consumers. Simultaneously, rewarding artisans for their time, skill and labour and securing their livelihood is the hallmark of a brand that truly cares. When electrical engineer Rajendraprasad began his ‘ethically ethnic’ label ‘Byhand’, Kochi, in 2017, he strove to abide by The World Fair Trade Organisation’s commandments which comprised gender equality, zero child labour, supporting local artisan lives and buying local.

Deeply invested in Indian crafts for almost 15 years, Rajendraprasad yearned to bridge the gap between artisans and consumers, thereby excluding middlemen. Despite their calibre and GI-tagged products, he found rural craftsmen undertaking odd jobs to supplement their income. Wanting to stay true to his principles, he found ‘Byhand’, which empowered artisans across the country and chose to patronise sustainable fashion, replete with designs, weaves and motifs that describe India best. The brand would sell finest wears sourced from rural India and revive dying heritage crafts.

Nearing four years since his launch, Rajendraprasad has revamped ‘Byhand’s store in Kochi, with a collection that speaks volumes about the cities in India. ‘Nikara’ finds beauty in contradictions - an ode to the diversity of the country. “We wanted our store in Kochi to exude the vibes of a museum, wherein every product tells a story. For ‘Nikara’, my team and I embarked on a journey spanning the length and breadth of India, only to be reminded of our beautiful and harmonious differences.

We’ve selected five cities – Kochi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai – for our storyline and design inspiration. Our first collection from ‘Nikara’ zeroes in on Kumortulli street in Kolkata,” says Rajendraprasad. The spirit of Kumortulli On ‘discovering’ the narrow lanes of Kumortulli, Rajendraprasad came across the Kumhars - the idol-makers and traditional potters of the city.

Famed for its glorious Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata’s spirit resonates the festival perpetually. “The clay these idol makers source for the Puja is an intriguing mix. Known as Punnyamati (sacred soil), which is what our first line is named after, the soil is a blend of the mud found on the banks of the Ganges, cow urine, dung and a very interesting ingredient.

The latter is sourced from the backyard of ‘Nishidho Palli’, or forbidden territory,” he explains. The forbidden territory being Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district in West Bengal. “A handful of soil is taken from the area by the temple priest, who pleads the inhabitants for the same. It is believed that the women (courtesans) are purified by the hymns chanted by the priests as they receive the soil. The final amalgamation is then used to make idols for the Puja,” says Rajendraprasad.

Transforming the same into the design was a mammoth task, he says. With the help of a robust team and photographer Shafi Shakeer, ‘Punnyamati’ came alive in the form of red and white traditional garbs, with an element of contemporary, paying homage to the festival, idol-makers, women in Sonagachi and Kolkata as a whole. The collection, almost holy-like, serves men and women. You can purchase the collection at Byhand’s store in Kochi.

The range starts from Rs1,200. Follow their Instagram page @byhandcochin.