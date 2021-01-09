STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When old changathees reunite on reel

After six continuous annual reunions, the friends found that they could not meet up in 2020 owing to Covid-19.

The team behind the short film

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With its outbreak, the pandemic played a spoilsport not just when it came to weddings and celebrations but also on school reunions and get-togethers which provide a rare opportunity to catch up with long lost friends. For the 1991 Class X batch of St Jude School, Mukhathala, Kollam, things weren’t different. After six continuous annual reunions, the friends found that they could not meet up in 2020 owing to Covid-19.

However, unwilling to sit idle, they decided to something creative. That result, a short film titled ‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibogame’ was released recently on their YouTube channel ‘Changathees 91’. The short film begins with the introduction of actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is also part of the batch. “I had done a short film with Vijay as the lead. So, many in our batch suggested I do another one. Then I thought why not include people from the batch,” says Binu Raj the director.

The short film is a humorous take on the life of Ramankutty, who is trying to get married in his 50s while his friends living in different parts of the world try to find a bride for him. Hariharan Unni plays the lead role.“The short film was a sort of virtual get-together for us,” adds Binu. As the idea was the brainchild of people from the batch, quite a few were ready to act in the film.  “Although for many, facing the camera was a first, the script was sent to them. Our friends in the US, Dubai, Cameron, and Sweden shot their scenes and sent over the footage.

Some scenes were shot in Kundara,” says Binu. The entire shoot was completed in a single day. “The post-production took almost two weeks as the editing was a bit tedious, the recorded video formats were different.” Binu says that the response so far has been positive.

“The short film has managed to entertain viewers. The majority of the views are from overseas.” He adds that their school group has been active since the short film released. “Many are asking when the second part would be out. Those who couldn’t be part of the ‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibogame’ are ready to fund the next one,” quips Binu. “We are not sure about the next project however, we all enjoyed doing the film.”

