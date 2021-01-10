STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archdiocese launches an army of caregivers

The pandemic has taught a lesson for all to be equipped to deal with any unforeseen situation.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:17 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has taught a lesson for all to be equipped to deal with any unforeseen situation. The unforeseen turn of events relating to the Covid-19 spread not even spared the elderly, bedridden and those requiring medical attention. They were unable to go to hospitals during the lockdown days.Not letting any such pandemic affect the lives for them in future, Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese has launched ‘Ayus’ clubs that aim to create a ‘Health Army’ in society.

The primary focus of the club would be to give scientific training to those who are engaged in taking care of patients and elderly who are bedridden, battling with age-related issues and those undergoing treatment for ailments at their homes. ‘Ayus’ club is an initiative of the Department of Family Unit under the archdiocese.

“Though our primary focus is on the elderly who require care at home, we are aiming to build a health army with volunteers, Asha workers, family members, nurses and doctors to help them fight a crisis situation. No one was prepared for a pandemic. A lot of pressure is on the health system and those being treated at homes even faced difficulty to get assistance. Covid-19 prevented people from closely interacting with one another and during the times of lockdown the situation got worse. Such a situation should never occur again,” said Fr Rajan Punnackal, director of Family Unit and Parish Renewal.

The scientific training for the group will be given by expert doctors and nursing staff under the hospitals of the Archdiocese. Any caregivers, including family members taking care of their parents at home, can be part of the group.

“We have around 3,000 family units under the archdiocese and they have already made a core team. Home nurses and caregivers within the limits of several parishes have started joining the club. In the coming weeks we expect more to join,” said Fr Rajan. Due to Covid, the training sessions will be held virtually. A handbook on the training, prepared with the assistance of nursing college tutors at Little Flower Hospital Angamaly was also released-- both in written and video format-by the archdiocese.

“It will be a coordinated effort. By joining the social wings under the archdiocese, the group will be able to create a better and healthy society equipping the public to handle at least some medical emergency situations,” said Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar of Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

Succour to the needy 
Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese has launched ‘Ayus’ clubs that aim to create a ‘Health Army’ in society. The primary focus of the club would be to give scientific training to those who are engaged in taking care of patients and elderly who are bedridden, battling with age-related issues and those undergoing treatment for ailments at their homes.

Scientific way
The scientific training for the group will be given by expert doctors and nursing staff under the hospitals of the Archdiocese.

