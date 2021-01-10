Custodial torture: Three prison officers transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the High Court directed the prison department to conduct an inquiry into allegations that a life convict in Kevin murder case was tortured at the central prison here, three jail officers were transferred.

They are Bijukumar, Sanal and Bijukumar. Bijukumar and Sanal were transferred to Nettukaltheri open prison while the third official has been transferred to Neyyattinkara special sub jail. Earlier on the day, the DIG (prisons) submitted an interim report in the Sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram recommending a detailed probe and action against jail officials.

In his report, DIG P Ajayakumar stated that three jail officials were allegedly involved in assaulting Tittu Jerome and a detailed probe is needed to verify the veracity of the allegations of Tittu by checking the medical reports. At the same time, the report had recommended punishment transfer for these officers pending inquiry. Jerome was among the 10 people awarded double life sentence in the killing of Kevin in 2018.