Customs seeks legal guidance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs probing the case related to smuggling of US dollars by a former employee of the UAE Consulate has sought legal opinion from the assistant solicitor general (ASG) on summoning assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Customs sources said based on the statements of witnesses, the central agency need to question Sreeramakrishnan. “We have asked the ASG office to give legal guidance on the formalities to be completed before issuing a notice to the speaker. We are also checking whether summons can be issued while the assembly session is under way. Maybe, we will have to wait till the assembly session concludes to question the Speaker. We expect to get legal clarification in this aspect by Monday,” said a customs official.On Friday, the customs had interrogated the speaker’s additional private secretary.

According to sources, Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S had in their confession statements alleged the involvement of Sreeramakrishnan in the smuggling of currencies to the UAE using diplomats of the consulate.