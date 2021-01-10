Toddler found abandoned in front of church at Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A five-month-old boy child was found abandoned in front of St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church, Azhakom, Mookkannoor, near Angamaly on Saturday. Upon noticing this, the church authorities informed Angamaly police and Childline authorities and the toddler was shifted to the ‘Ammathottil’ facility at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly.

“Varghese, an employee of the church, was informed by a family that first spotted the child on the veranda of the church around 2.30 pm. Subsequently, the church authorities alerted the police and Childline. Later, authorities admitted the kid to a hospital nearby,” said a police officer. As per the direction of the police, the toddler was shifted to the ‘Ammathottil’ facility at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. The health condition of the child is satisfactory, according to hospital authorities. “We are recording the statements of those who first spotted the child. A detailed investigation is under way,” said a top official.