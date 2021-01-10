Youth drugged by peddlers, two held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kollam native youth was allegedly drugged by two others who were involved in the sale of analgesic drugs in the city. When the youth fainted due to overdose the duo escaped from the spot. However, the City police on Saturday arrested the accused, both hailing from Kollam.The incident came to light after Cheranalloor police registered a case based on the statements of the victim’s father when the youth was admitted to hospital in serious condition last week.

Sudheer, 32, and Mohammed Musthafa, 23, were allegedly involved in sale of analgesic tablets and ecstasy drugs by staying in a lodge at Ponekkara in the city. Explaining their operation, police said that the duo used to procure Tapentadol tablets, a painkiller drug used in cancer treatment, from medical shops without the prescription of doctors. Then, they used to sell it to youths in the city. They allegedly injected an overdose of drugs on 21-year-old Siyad, a native of Kuttichira in Kollam. The incident occurred last week, said police. “When Siyad was found, he was unconscious. After injecting the drug the accused escaped from the spot. The youth was provided ventilator support after he was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. The youth is recuperating in hospital,” said a police officer.

Acting on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, the sleuths nabbed the accused from their hideouts in Kollam. They were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody on Saturday.“An investigation by Kochi city police is under way into the drug racket in Kollam which is reportedly behind this incident,” said K Laljy, ACP. Police officers said that medical shops and firms selling analgesic drugs without prescription of a registered physician are under the scanner.