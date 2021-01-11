STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kadavanthra-Tripunithura traffic diverted at Vyttila

The city police commissioner will convene a meeting with the public works department officials on Monday regarding the changes at Vyttila junction.

Published: 11th January 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Movement of vehicles regulated at Vyttila. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Movement of vehicles regulated at Vyttila. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the traffic congestion at Vyttila junction remaining unchanged despite the opening of the new flyover on Saturday, the traffic police imposed a diversion on Sunday morning. 

Vehicles coming from the Kadavanthra side through the Sahodaran Ayyappan road have to turn left and take the underpass, like earlier, to move towards Tripunithura or Alappuzha. 

After the flyover inauguration, the police had allowed vehicles to move directly towards Tripunithura from the Sahodaran Ayyappan road. A day after, the barricades were back in place.The police, however, said the traffic regulation is a temporary arrangement for a week. 

“Vyttila is the gateway of Kochi. The experience on Saturday showed us that the junction is not capable of holding such a large volume of traffic. So we decided to impose a few regulations. The arrangement will be temporary,” said Francis Shelbi, ACP Traffic East.

The police have also drawn ‘stop’ marks where vehicles coming from the direction of Palarivattom have to wait before turning right to enter the Sahodaran Ayyappan road. Vehicles coming from the direction of Tripunithura can move directly towards Kadavanthra.

“We have allowed for maximum free left. Since a major chunk of vehicles passing through the junction comes from the direction of Tripunithura, the path towards Kadavanthra has been made clear,” Shelbi said.
Meanwhile, the police also admitted to a lack of study prior to the opening of the flyover. “Only after opening the flyover did we get an opportunity to study the vehicle flow through the junction. Besides regular travellers, a large number of people arrived on four-wheelers to see the newly-opened flyover. That resulted in the doubling of normal traffic,” an officer said.

The city police commissioner will convene a meeting with the public works department officials on Monday regarding the changes at Vyttila junction.“Since the PWD can do a lot at Vyttila, a meeting will be convened under the city police commissioner. Their suggestion will be considered while bringing new changes to the traffic regulation,” a police officer said.ulation at Vyttila,” added the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi kochi traffic
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp