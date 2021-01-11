Kadavanthra-Tripunithura traffic diverted at Vyttila

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the traffic congestion at Vyttila junction remaining unchanged despite the opening of the new flyover on Saturday, the traffic police imposed a diversion on Sunday morning.

Vehicles coming from the Kadavanthra side through the Sahodaran Ayyappan road have to turn left and take the underpass, like earlier, to move towards Tripunithura or Alappuzha.

After the flyover inauguration, the police had allowed vehicles to move directly towards Tripunithura from the Sahodaran Ayyappan road. A day after, the barricades were back in place.The police, however, said the traffic regulation is a temporary arrangement for a week.

“Vyttila is the gateway of Kochi. The experience on Saturday showed us that the junction is not capable of holding such a large volume of traffic. So we decided to impose a few regulations. The arrangement will be temporary,” said Francis Shelbi, ACP Traffic East.

The police have also drawn ‘stop’ marks where vehicles coming from the direction of Palarivattom have to wait before turning right to enter the Sahodaran Ayyappan road. Vehicles coming from the direction of Tripunithura can move directly towards Kadavanthra.

“We have allowed for maximum free left. Since a major chunk of vehicles passing through the junction comes from the direction of Tripunithura, the path towards Kadavanthra has been made clear,” Shelbi said.

Meanwhile, the police also admitted to a lack of study prior to the opening of the flyover. “Only after opening the flyover did we get an opportunity to study the vehicle flow through the junction. Besides regular travellers, a large number of people arrived on four-wheelers to see the newly-opened flyover. That resulted in the doubling of normal traffic,” an officer said.

The city police commissioner will convene a meeting with the public works department officials on Monday regarding the changes at Vyttila junction.“Since the PWD can do a lot at Vyttila, a meeting will be convened under the city police commissioner. Their suggestion will be considered while bringing new changes to the traffic regulation,” a police officer said.ulation at Vyttila,” added the official.