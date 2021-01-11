Kerala's fire force to purchase another 14 boats for search and rescue operations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has decided to buy 14 more high powered boats to strengthen its fleet. The aim is to overcome the shortage of boats to carry out search and rescue operations in water bodies in the state.

A senior officer of the Fire and Rescue Services said the state government had given sanction for the purchase of 14 more fibre boats with 40 BHP outboard engines.

“The boats will be handed over to districts which currently do not have a rescue boat and where more number of rescue operations are undertaken in water bodies. Moreover, the boats will be deployed in fire stations that are situated in areas which are prone to flooding during rains,” he said adding that the order for the boats has been placed with a Goa-based manufacturing firm after completing the tender process.