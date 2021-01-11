STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Puthuvype LPG terminal cost shoots up by Rs 200 crore

Date of commissioning of the plant has been postponed from June this year to May 2022. This means a further delay of nearly a year

Published: 11th January 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

The project had been facing hurdles following protests for several years.

The project had been facing hurdles following protests for several years.

By Anil Kumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a fallout of the Covid-induced lockdown and the protests from residents and environmental activists, the project cost of Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG import terminal at Puthuvype has escalated by Rs 200 crore to Rs 950 crore, a top official told TNIE.

The date of commissioning has also been postponed from June this year to May 2022, a further delay of nearly a year.

Though the plan was to commission the project at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore, the delay and the increase in prices of some materials have pushed the cost up, said T D Sabu, deputy general manager, LPG operations, IOC.

“The expensive steel plates for tanks rusted away because of the delay resulting from the unnecessary protests. In the meantime, the international market for the same shot up. We could have completed the project for Rs 750 crore had we gone by the earlier deadline. Now, we are facing a cost escalation of Rs 200 crore,” he said.

The project had been facing hurdles following protests for several years. Work resumed after two-and-a-half years on December 17, 2019, when the Ernakulam district administration clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 at Puthuvype village comprising 11 wards. However, the coronavirus lockdown announced in March last year stalled work again.

“Four 2,050-tonne propane tanks and four 1,800-tonne butane tanks have to be set up at the project site. Since the plates were damaged, we have invited a fresh tender for new steel plates. Their delivery will take time. Though civil work is progressing in full swing, the fabrication of tanks will start later. We are planning to complete the project by the middle of 2022,” Sabu added. 

IOC launched the project intending to reduce LPG supplies from the Mangalore Refinery through roadways. The Indane LPG Bottling Plant at Udayamperoor receives nearly 120 tanker lorries. With the commissioning of the Puthuvype plant, the transportation of LPG from Mangaluru can be eliminated completely.

In Kerala, IOC has 52.3 lakh domestic customers for its Indane LPG. Supplies to customers are made through a network of 347 distributors who are supplied cylinders from IOC’s LPG bottling plants at Kochi (Udayamperoor), Kozhikode (Chelari) and Kollam. Indane LPG has a market share of 50.7 per cent in the state.

High-octane

With the commissioning of Puthuvype plant, transportation of LPG from Mangaluru by road can be eliminated completely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthuvype Puthuvype LPG terminal
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp