Traffic regulation at Vyttila fails to yield desired result

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The temporary traffic regulations put in place by the police at Vyttila junction failed to yield the desired results on Monday. Traffic snarl-ups continued to test motorists’ patience at the junction. Vehicles which reached the junction through the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and from the Thammanam side were caught in traffic for nearly half-an-hour as they struggled to negotiate the old underpass, which is narrow. Those coming from the eastern direction of Tripunithura too were caught in peak-hour traffic in the morning.

“The new bridge is a boon for those travelling through National Highway 66. But it is never going to help city residents. It took me nearly 30 minutes on a motorcycle to cross the Vyttila junction from the Thammanam side on Monday evening,” said Sreeram S, a resident of Maradu.

Four-wheeler passengers too shared similar experiences.“Compared to Saturday, congestion was less on Monday. I had to wait nearly an hour to cross the junction on the opening day. On Monday, it took nearly half-an-hour,” said Ramachandran. Meanwhile, the police, which convened a meeting with PWD officials on the day, have placed a slew of proposals to decongest the junction.

“Currently, vehicles looking to enter SA Road from the Palarivattom side do not have sufficient space while waiting for the signal. We asked the PWD to demolish a portion of the roundabout. This will help accommodate nearly 20 vehicles at a time. Now, only seven vehicles can wait at the junction. Even a portion of the police aid post is projecting into the main road. If that can be removed, the flow of traffic can be improved,” said a police officer.

The police have also decided to ensure lane traffic and to place proper signage to ease congestion. “Even Kochiites are confused wile crossing the junction. It will take some time to cope with the situation,” the officer said.