STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Traffic regulation at Vyttila fails to yield desired result

Bridge a boon for those travelling through  NH66, won’t benefit city folk, says a resident.Police decide to ensure lane traffic and place proper signage to ease congestion

Published: 12th January 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The long queues of vehicles from SA and Thammanam roads blocked by police before letting them take the single-lane old underpass one by one near Vyttila junction on Monday evening | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The temporary traffic regulations put in place by the police at Vyttila junction failed to yield the desired results on Monday. Traffic snarl-ups continued to test motorists’ patience at the junction. Vehicles which reached the junction through the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and from the Thammanam side were caught in traffic for nearly half-an-hour as they struggled to negotiate the old underpass, which is narrow. Those coming from the eastern direction of Tripunithura too were caught in peak-hour traffic in the morning. 

“The new bridge is a boon for those travelling through National Highway 66. But it is never going to help city residents. It took me nearly 30 minutes on a motorcycle to cross the Vyttila junction from the Thammanam side on Monday evening,” said Sreeram S, a resident of Maradu.

Four-wheeler passengers too shared similar experiences.“Compared to Saturday, congestion was less on Monday. I had to wait nearly an hour to cross the junction on the opening day. On Monday, it took nearly half-an-hour,” said Ramachandran. Meanwhile, the police, which convened a meeting with PWD officials on the day, have placed a slew of proposals to decongest the junction.

“Currently, vehicles looking to enter SA Road from the Palarivattom side do not have sufficient space while waiting for the signal. We asked the PWD to demolish a portion of the roundabout. This will help accommodate nearly 20 vehicles at a time. Now, only seven vehicles can wait at the junction. Even a portion of the police aid post is projecting into the main road. If that can be removed, the flow of traffic can be improved,” said a police officer.

The police have also decided to ensure lane traffic and to place proper signage to ease congestion. “Even Kochiites are confused wile crossing the junction. It will take some time to cope with the situation,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp