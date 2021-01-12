STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vazhakulam reports Ernakulam's second case of shigella infection

Ernakulam district reported its second case of shigella on Monday with a 39-year-old Vazhakulam resident confirmed with the bacterial infection.

Unmindful of the health scare posed by shigella, hygiene is hardly a priority at wayside eateries like these which cater to a wide range of people | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported its second case of shigella on Monday with a 39-year-old Vazhakulam resident confirmed with the bacterial infection. After complaining of diarrhoea and fever, he was admitted to a private hospital. Later, tests conducted at the Regional Public Health Laboratory and the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, confirmed the infection. The patient’s condition is satisfactory, the health department said.

“We don’t know the exact source of the infection. As soon as the incident was reported, a team went to the area and evaluated the situation. Health officials inspected the nearby shops and water samples were collected from the well there,” said Dr S Sreedevi, district surveillance officer.

She urged people to remain vigilant and to maintain cleanliness. “Inspections were conducted in different parts of the district to ensure cleanliness at local eateries,” she added.The team also visited the primary health centres at Malayidamthuruth and Vazhakulam.

Preventive measures were initiated and an awareness campaign was held in the area. District medical officer-in-charge Dr Vivek Kumar and Dr Sreedevi held a meeting to evaluate the preventive measures adopted in the district. The district’s first case of shigella was reported at Chottanikkara on December 29.

Shigella SYMPTOMS

Diarrhoea, fever, severe stomach pain, vomiting and fatigue

How it spreads
Shigella is found in the intestinal tract of the infected people, and consuming food or water contaminated with the bacteria can spread the infection. It can also spread by direct contact with the faeces of an infected person

Preventive measures

Drink only boiled water
Maintain cleanliness. Wash hands before eating
Do not defecate in the open 
Do not eat stale/uncooked food
Food should be covered properly 
Children with symptoms of diarrhoea should not come in contact with others
Use disinfectants in toilets and washrooms
Avoid direct contact with symptomatic patients 
Fruits and vegetables should be properly washed before eating
Those with the symptoms should consume ORS, tender coconut water, and rice soup with salt 
Self-medication should be avoided
 

