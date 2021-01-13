Entrepreneurs, your golden ticket to global market

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Businessman Rajmohan Pillai formed the Beta Group in memory of his late brother Rajan Pillai, who was popularly known as ‘Biscuit Baron’. Rajmohan launched the ‘Beta Project 25’ initiative on December 21, Rajan Pillai’s birth anniversary, which aims at giving incubatory support to 25 selected companies in the country. According to him, the initiative focuses on bringing forward and making a space for talented Indian entrepreneurs to the global business scenario.

“The future of Indian businesses depends upon the entrepreneurs in our country. They need proper mentoring and the support to release their products in the global market. So, through the initiative, we will incubate the companies of 25 entrepreneurs to offer them proper guidance and even arrange funds to make their products the best in the global market. We are on a mission to give competition for international brands,” said Rajmohan.

Any entrepreneur who wishes to associate with the initiative should register via www.betaproject25.com. The sole condition is that the CEO of the applying company should be aged below 35. Rajmohan affirmed that they have already received around 5,600 applications from various Indian entrepreneurs around the world. “There are dedicated teams from our side to take care of the business or marketing part.

I wish to personally meet these young entrepreneurs and see how passionate they are about their products. He/she should be able to attain the milestones with the adversity in a harmonious way. The selection will be based on their drive to become successful in the global market,” added Rajmohan.

He said that innovation is the only way by which Indian entrepreneurs can make their mark in the global market. “My brother brought about a revolution in the biscuit industry by introducing biscuits coated with cashews and almonds. We are looking for fresh ideas and the greatest benefit is that Beta Group has a presence in many countries and has connections with several financial institutions. So availing funding for the products or penetrating the market is effortless,"he said.

The team behind ‘Beta Project 25’ is currently screening the initial applications. Rajmohan said that his idea is to bring out the best in the 25 selected companies over the next 25 years. “People should find pride in an Indian company starting its operations in South Korea or the USA. India is one of the biggest markets for many products like smartphones. Now, we should dream to produce world-class products and make them bestsellers in the international market,” he added.