First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Kochi, consignment to have 4.33 lakh doses

According to the health officials, 15 boxes, each with 12000 doses have been brought to the regional store in Kochi.

Published: 13th January 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

First batch of Covidshield vaccine reach at Kochi International Airport in Nedumbassery on Wednesday

First batch of Covidshield vaccine reach at Kochi International Airport in Nedumbassery on Wednesday. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first batch of COVID vaccine arrived at the Kochi airport on Wednesday. At around 11 am, a GoAir airplane landed with 25 boxes of vaccines as Kerala is to receive 4,33,500 doses of vaccines in the first consignment.  

According to the health officials, 15 boxes, each with 12000 doses have been brought to the regional store in Kochi. "The doses to the five districts including Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki and Kottayam will be distributed by evening," said a health official. During the first phase, Ernakulam district will receive around 1.8 lakh doses.

The storage for the vaccine vials in its required temperatures have been facilitated at four centres in the district including Ernakulam General Hospital. The health department vehicles transported the vials to the storage centres immediately after the landing at the airport.

As per sources, a total of 25 boxes have arrived in Kochi. Of the total boxes, 10 boxes with 1.91 lakh doses were transported via freezer trucks to Kozhikode. Another consignment of the vaccine is expected to arrive by evening at Thiruvanathapuram airport.

Gearing up for vaccination in the Ernakulam district, 12 vaccination centres have been identified. "Directions have been given to the officials in charge at the centres to make necessary arrangements including setting up vaccination booths," said District Surveillance Officer Dr S Sreedevi.

Covidshield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India will be taken to three regional centres in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvanathapuram. The first phase of the vaccination for the frontline health workers is all set to begin on Saturday in the state. 

