998 test Covid positive, 906 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday saw 998 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of whom 912 contracted the disease through local transmission and the sources of infection were unknown. Twelve health workers and two migrant labourers were also among the newly infected. Meanwhile, 906 people recovered from the illness.

At present, there are 9,352 active cases in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Choornikkara, Thrikkakara, Varappuzha, Kizhakkambalam, Karukutty, Kalamassery, Parakadavu, Tripunithura and Sreemoolanagaram.