After eight months, Durbar Hall gallery opens doors to art lovers

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: First physical exhibition to be held in the city after the pandemic closed doors of art galleries across the state is currently under way at Lalithakala Akademi, Durbar Hall gallery. Art lovers around the town are excited to be able to return to the world of colours after eight long months of pandemic apprehensions.

“We cannot continue to ignore cultural activities and public spaces such as art galleries which provide a platform for people to interact with each other and hold discussions about relevant matters,” said Shyam K, a visitor. The exhibition showcases 112 works, including award-winning paintings and sculptures by 16 artists. “We are hoping that this would be a sign of better things to come,” says Vipin Nair, a city-based artist. According to him, the opening of Durbar Hall art gallery will certainly benefit artists as it has been a prime avenue for marketing art works.

Despite online art shows gaining prominence during the Covid-19 era, many artists still feel that a creative work can be fully appreciated by a viewer only at an art gallery. “The online medium has certainly encouraged us to continue working and offered us a platform to promote the same. But there are always restrictions on a virtual platform, ambience and lighting can be done only in a gallery,” says Abhilash Unni, an artist.

He adds that the artists who have displayed their works for the exhibition need to be lauded for coming up with works in such a difficult period where they were struggling to meet even their basic needs. Although the galleries in many parts of the state have opened following the relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions by the government, artists believe that their situation will only change gradually.