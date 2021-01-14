STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elamakkara GHSS gets six new labs

As part of making Elamakkara GHSS a modern educational institution, six advanced laboratories will be inaugurated there on Saturday.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

A lab at Elamakkara GHSS 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of making Elamakkara GHSS a modern educational institution, six advanced laboratories will be inaugurated there on Saturday. An initiative of Hibi Eden, MP, the labs became a reality with the help of Cochin Shipyard’s CSR funds. The labs, which cost `93 lakh, will be for the mathematics, geology, physics, chemistry, zoology and botany departments.

“The mathematics and geology labs will be a first for a school in Kerala,” said Hibi. The geology lab will help students learn better about rocks and minerals with samples on display. The chemistry lab will have all the modern facilities, including beautifully arranged stands and gas lamps.

“We are proud to say that the facilities are top-notch and advanced than any other private school in the city. If we can offer modern facilities in government schools, more parents will be keen to seek admission for their children in such institutions,” said Hibi.

It was during his tenure as MLA that the state government allotted `5 crore from the KIIFB for development work in the school. “Work is progressing,” he added. Hibi will inaugurate the labs at a function presided over by Mayor M Anilkumar.

