Govt mulling over depositing silt in Brahmapuram, says CM

The government will examine the option of depositing the silt on 10 acres of land that is lying vacant in Brahmapuram where the Corporation’s waste treatment plant is located.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will examine prospects of depositing silt removed from canals on the premises of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant to prevent the threat of intrusion of water from the backwaters to settlements in West Kochi.Replying to John Fernandez MLA’s submission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the intrusion of water made life miserable in West Kochi. About 240 canals in the city limits are de-silted each year and this costs Rs 6 crore.

The government will examine the option of depositing the silt on 10 acres of land that is lying vacant in Brahmapuram where the Corporation’s waste treatment plant is located. The local bodies have taken steps to de-silt Muvattupuzha and Periyar, he said.

The CM added that the estimate of `13.79 crore for desilting Vembanad lake from Aroor bridge to Kannenghat-Willingdon bridge is under the consideration of the State Inland Water Transport Corporation. Sanction has been sought from the Port Trust to deposit waste on its land in Rameswaram Village.

