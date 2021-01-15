African arraigned over link toWagamon rave party, HC told

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probing the Wagamon drug party case informed the Kerala High Court on Thursday that an African national was involved in the case and he has been arraigned as an accused.

The probe team is trying to find out the sources of the contraband used in the DJ party. The prosecution also added that model and actress Bristy Biswas, ninth accused in the case, and her friends involved in the case, possessed narcotic drugs.

Government pleader S Sajju submitted that accused number one to nine in the case had kept ganja, ecstasy pills, ecstasy powder, MDMA, charas, hashish and LSD stamp for possession or consumption or sale at the DJ party held at Cliff Inn Resort, Wagamon, without any authority.

The allegation against the petitioner is that she had kept 6.45 grams of dry ganja and a packet of herb rolling paper which were recovered by the Thankamani Police Inspector. She has been remanded since December 21 last year.

The prosecution submitted crucial evidence while opposing the bail plea of Bristy Biswas. According to the prosecution, the DySP of Kattappana conducted a secret search at Cliff Inn resorts at Wagamon following information that a DJ party was taking place there and contraband were being used in the party. The police had found 45 men and 14 women in the party. In the search, nine persons were found with the contraband. Hence those persons who were found in possession of the contraband were named in the FIR.

First accused in the case was found in possession of 11.68 gm of ecstasy pills, 1.86 gm of ecstasy powder and 4.97 gm of hashish. That comes within the purview of commercial quantity. Besides MDM, LSD, ganja and charas were seized from other accused persons. According to the prosecution, the persons who participated in the DJ party were from inside and outside of Kerala. The accused had formed a WhatsApp group for sharing information about the party.

They conducted the DJ under the guise of a birthday celebration. Commercial, small and intermediate quantities of contraband items were seized during the raid from the arrested persons. The accused person also conducted a similar party in Bengaluru. Two more accused persons were added in the case and one person is a foreign national, the Crime Branch submitted.

The petitioner, who is a BTech student, contended that she went to Wagamon with her friends. Thereafter they stayed in one of the buildings at Cliff Inn Resorts. The petitioner contended that she did not know those who stayed there and was unaware of the DJ party. The petitioner is basically from Kolkata. Her family has been settled in Tripunithura for the last 20 years. The process of the marriage of the petitioner had begun last month. The ceremonies of the marriage have been fixed to start in January 2021.

The alliance is from Kozhikode and the bridegroom is working in Bengaluru. As she is a BTech student, she needs to attend practical exams and has to submit a project as early as possible, stated the petitioner.

Sixth accused Shoukath of Kozhikode also filed a bail petition. According to the petitioner, even as per the allegations, a small quantity of Narcotic Drug (ganja 7.8 gm) was seized from the room where he was residing. There was no conscious possession alleged against the petitioner.

Minutely-planned

Participants included those from inside and outside Kerala. A WhatsApp group for sharing information about the party. was formed. The DJ party was held under the guise of a birthday celebration to hoodwink the authorities.