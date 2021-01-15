STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19 vaccination: All arrangements in place

Preparations for Covid vaccination slated for Saturday have been completed in Ernakulam district.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparations for Covid vaccination slated for Saturday have been completed in Ernakulam district. The distribution of vaccines to neighbouring districts -- Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Kottayam -- too were completed on Thursday. Out of the 73,000 doses of vaccines for the district, 1,040 have been allocated for healthcare workers under the central government and 71,290 for those under the state government.

According to the health department, 63,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. District Collector S Suhas evaluated the preparations at the 12 vaccination centres in the district. Arrangements are in place to vaccinate 100 people at each centre. 

The Ernakulam General Hospital; Taluk Hospital, Piravom; Community Health Centre, Chengamanad; Family Health Centre, Kuttampuzha; Primary Health Centre, Chellanam; Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery; Aster Medcity, Cheranelloor; Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital, Kothamangalam; MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery; Government District Homoeo Hospital, Ernakulam; District Ayurveda Hospital, Ernakulam; and Urban Primary Health Centre, Kadavanthra are the venues for vaccination. 

Five staff each will be deployed at the vaccination centres. Their training too has been completed. The second dose vaccination will be facilitated 28 days after the first. Registration for phase II will begin on Saturday. Those in revenue, police and local self-government bodies will be vaccinated in the second phase. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp