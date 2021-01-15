Covid-19 vaccination: All arrangements in place

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparations for Covid vaccination slated for Saturday have been completed in Ernakulam district. The distribution of vaccines to neighbouring districts -- Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Kottayam -- too were completed on Thursday. Out of the 73,000 doses of vaccines for the district, 1,040 have been allocated for healthcare workers under the central government and 71,290 for those under the state government.

According to the health department, 63,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. District Collector S Suhas evaluated the preparations at the 12 vaccination centres in the district. Arrangements are in place to vaccinate 100 people at each centre.

The Ernakulam General Hospital; Taluk Hospital, Piravom; Community Health Centre, Chengamanad; Family Health Centre, Kuttampuzha; Primary Health Centre, Chellanam; Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery; Aster Medcity, Cheranelloor; Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital, Kothamangalam; MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery; Government District Homoeo Hospital, Ernakulam; District Ayurveda Hospital, Ernakulam; and Urban Primary Health Centre, Kadavanthra are the venues for vaccination.

Five staff each will be deployed at the vaccination centres. Their training too has been completed. The second dose vaccination will be facilitated 28 days after the first. Registration for phase II will begin on Saturday. Those in revenue, police and local self-government bodies will be vaccinated in the second phase.