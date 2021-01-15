STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

More than a fantasy!

Kochi-based artist Ajith Shaji’s artworks touch upon all that is mystical about the world we live in

Published: 15th January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Scrolling through Ajith Shaji’s Instagram feed, it is hard not to be impressed by the sheer versatility of his work. As a practising artist and a working graphic designer, Ajith has delved into all mediums, genres and styles over the years amassing a prolific body of work that defies easy categorisation. From creating mystifying and surreal digital compositions to sketching intricate portraits, it is evident that the 26-year-old with a degree in fine arts is quite the master when it comes to his craft.

Even so, upon closer scrutiny, one finds an underlying homogeneity in Ajith’s works. A continued affinity to fantasy and everything mystical that is reflected in most of his works. What is further interesting is that Ajith combines his preoccupation with everything other worldly with his love for hip-hop, sync wave and other counter culture movements. 

“I am deeply inspired by various performative forms and alternate genres that often operate in margins and resist the mainstream. I try to include that in my art, which has mostly fantastical elements, through the use of intense colours. My interest in fantasy comes from imagination and dreams. I think the two seemingly different aspects or components work really well together. I love to employ colours but there is usually a dark and ambient mood to my illustrations,” says Ajith who is a native of Wayanad. 

As a young boy, Ajith remembers his father, a government employee, using his free time for artistic pursuits. Eager to imitate him, Ajith would doodle on his notebook. His earliest memories of sketching were when he was just five years old. “My father is popular in my town as a gifted artist so he was my first influence. As I grew up, I became more and more sure about taking up fine arts in college. I think art will be a part of me all my life. I sketch everyday and work on different mediums.

Both analog and digital mediums have their own advantages so I don’t particularly prefer one over the other. The important thing is to create and practice,” adds Ajith who runs a design and animation studio in Kochi. Evidently, his use of neons, deep reds, pinks, greens and blues form the mainstay of his digital compositions while his pen on paper sketches mirror the hatching technique which is characterised by drawing closely spaced short parallel lines to create a tonal or three dimensional effect.

Ajiths previous exhibitions held at Durbar Art Gallery and Kashi Art Gallery comprised his digital creations. Having worked with Reliance Education, OnePlus and Malayalam movie Undo, Ajith plans to pursue masters in fine arts abroad in the near future.
 
Follow Ajith on Instagram @aji_ppaan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp