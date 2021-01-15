STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vyttila chaos: Cops ask works dept to widen the passage under flyover

Razing down part of roundabout and police aid post, relocating pedestrian crossing mooted

Published: 15th January 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Underpass remains chock-a-block | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the traffic congestion at Vyttila junction not easing even after the flyover was opened for traffic, the city police have approached the Public Works Department (PWD) NH wing with a proposal to widen the road under the bridge.

The police decided to approach the department after observing that the narrow passage is causing the congestion. The vehicles coming from Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and Thammanam side are caught in traffic jam for hours at the junction because of this. 

Though the police have diverted the buses to Chalikkavattom, and enter Vyttila hub, Tripunithura road or Alappuzha road during peak hours, widening of the underpass seem to be the only solution to decongest the junction. “The junction is not capable of accommodating the high volume of vehicles during the peak hours. The only option is to divert the vehicles from SA Road and Thammanam side to the underpass.

Though the byroads leading to the underpass have enough width, the narrow underpass is causing hardship. The traffic congestion that witnessed on the first four days on the stretch was due to the narrow lane. Since only the PWD can develop the infrastructure facility, we have made suggestions including the widening of the underpass,” said Francis Shelby, assistant commissioner of police, City Traffic Police (East).

Meanwhile, the police have also suggested demolishing a portion of the roundabout to accommodate more vehicles waiting for the signal at the junction. “We have suggested the demolition of the police aid post’s portion protruding to the main road. If that can be removed, the flow of traffic will improve. We have proposed to prioritise stages of changes to be made. For instance, the demolition of the police aid post portion a part of the roundabout can be done at the earliest.

The widening of the underpass will take more time,” he added. Besides enforcing certain regulations at the junction, the police made some alterations on the pedestrian crossing on Thursday. “Earlier, the pedestrian crossing was right in front of the free left to the Vyttila hub. The pedestrians were allowed to use the way when the red signal flashes. But this restricted the free flow of vehicles to the Vyttila hub and Tripunithura.

Following this, we decided to shift the pedestrian crossing. Since fewer vehicles going to Alappuzha direction use the underpass, it won’t affect the traffic flow. We have already witnessed a positive change,” Shelby added. Meanwhile, the PWD NH wing officials said the decision to widen the underpass has to be taken by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp