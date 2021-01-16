Blending in reality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is an inherent accessibility to public art projects, one that transcends the rigid, elitist white space of a gallery often reserved for the few who are ‘art literate’. And when it comes to themes that are immediately relevant, bringing art to the public domain serves a more important purpose than exhibiting it for the select few. Kochi-based artist and educator Bindhi Rajagopal’s latest project alluding to the urgent topic of the ongoing pandemic has just hit the right cord.

The installation, titled ‘VIRUS’, comprising an inky black mannequin painted with florescent clusters of the Covid virus, is on public display for all those willing to view the artwork in front of her house near Lakshmi Hospital in Pallimukku. “The pandemic has primarily affected the human race. Even after more than a year, our lives continue to be dictated by it. I think it was an apt work to be displayed publicly since it is a collective crisis. I used white acrylic paint to draw veins while the virus sphere itself was sketched on paper and then transferred to neon orange florescent stickers.

These stickers glow in the night giving a sense that the virus is alive and quickly spreading in the body,” says Bindhi who teaches at the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation. Furthermore, each virus form has hand drawn portrait of Bindhi herself wearing a mask positioned in the centre. “I wanted to convey that I myself have been a victim of the virus figuratively.”

Bindhi who has pursued Masters in Fine Arts is primarily a painter who has over the past few years experimented with installations. Her previous work, a large scale painting titled ‘Vision of DaVinci’ was displayed in Florence Biennale in 2019. “This is my seventh or eighth installation. My installations are often concept-based and are a reaction to what is taking place in the society. My earlier projects delved into the 2018 deluge and global warming,” says Bindhi.

‘VIRUS’ which is a single-article composition was envisioned by Bindhi as a travelling work of art. Starting from the front of her house, Bindhi hopes to display it in various parts of the city, state and even different countries.

“All the exhibits will be in places where there is more public movement. The next location is going to Foreshore Road, after that I am planning to take it to Marine Drive and then to Ernakulam Market. In each of the locations, the installation will be displayed for a few hours. There has been a considerable interest from people who pass by my house already. In the dark, the mannequin is not visible and the glowing virus clusters become prominent and look like they are floating in the air,” says the artist.

The installation will be on display in front of Bindhi’s house till March 15. Today it can be viewed at Marine Drive. Contact her via Instagram @bindhirajagopal