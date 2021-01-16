STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Isaac’s allocation fails to satisfy Chellanam folks

 Pious Albi Kalluveetil,  panchayat member, said.

Published: 16th January 2021

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the finance minister allocated Rs100 crore in the state budget for constructing seawall in many coastal areas, including the Cherthala – Chellanam stretch, it failed to satisfy the residents of Chellanam who have borne the brunt of sea erosion year after year. According to them, the funds allocated in the earlier budgets were not  utilised properly.

“ We are pleased that the government has allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget. But we give more importance to the project worth Rs 16 crore for maintenance of the seawall and erecting geo-tubes. It has to be completed before the next sea erosion occurs,” said Jimson, activist and a resident of Bazar, adding, projects which have already received  administrative sanction are yet to take off. 

Pious Albi Kalluveetil,  panchayat member, said. “This is not the first time that we are hearing such promises. Since  Chellanam 2020 has come up, the announcement may also undermine the movement. . Though Rs100 crore has been set apart, there is little clarity on it. Several areas in Alappuzha are also facing severe sea erosion. The allocated amount will prove insufficient,” said Pious.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

