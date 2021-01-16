Isaac’s allocation fails to satisfy Chellanam folks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the finance minister allocated Rs100 crore in the state budget for constructing seawall in many coastal areas, including the Cherthala – Chellanam stretch, it failed to satisfy the residents of Chellanam who have borne the brunt of sea erosion year after year. According to them, the funds allocated in the earlier budgets were not utilised properly.

“ We are pleased that the government has allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget. But we give more importance to the project worth Rs 16 crore for maintenance of the seawall and erecting geo-tubes. It has to be completed before the next sea erosion occurs,” said Jimson, activist and a resident of Bazar, adding, projects which have already received administrative sanction are yet to take off.

Pious Albi Kalluveetil, panchayat member, said. “This is not the first time that we are hearing such promises. Since Chellanam 2020 has come up, the announcement may also undermine the movement. . Though Rs100 crore has been set apart, there is little clarity on it. Several areas in Alappuzha are also facing severe sea erosion. The allocated amount will prove insufficient,” said Pious.