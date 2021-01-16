Karthi’s makeover formula

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Do-It-Youself has been the norm during 2020, when people learned to do everything themselves — household chores to cooking and baking. For Thrissur-native Karthika Regunath, a software developer in Infopark, Kochi, doing her own make up for her wedding was the milestone moment. She is now flourishing in makeup artistry through her Instagram page ‘makeoverbykarthi’.

“My sister and I used to love dressing up when we were kids. We used to even try different hairstyles on our grandmother. I was not forced to take up B Tech, but now I love that job too,” quips Karthika.She received a good response on social media platforms for her self-made wedding look. “Bridal makeup is all about creating a simple yet elegant look.

There is a popular misconception that you will get an entire makeover through bridal makeup. But it is all about enhancing one’s own facial features and trying to carry oneself comfortably on the big day,” she said.

Karthika loves playing with colours and makes it a point to choose flowers which are not conventional for a wedding look. She even criticised the idea of wanting to look fair at your wedding. “I have heard people saying that brides are unrecognizable because of their makeup.

But, they must focus on picking makeup that would suit and highlight their skin tone,” the 27-year-old said. One of the trends that Karthika loved in 2020 is that of minimal jewellery weddings. “Girls have started thinking differently and are convincing their parents to go for low-budget weddings. This is quite progressive,” she added.