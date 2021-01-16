STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Playing quadridexterous

Sreerag S, a 14-year-old from the capital city, is a music artist with a unique skill most of us will be in awe of

Published: 16th January 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: We might have come across many musicians playing a variety of musical instruments. But, Sreerag S, a 14-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram is a music artist with a unique skill. The Vattappara native is a quadridexterous musician and recently set a record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.A Class 8 student of Lourdes Mount Public School, Sreerag plays the Manjeera using his left foot, Veekkuchenda using the right foot (a long stick tied to his feet), Idamthala using the right hand and chenda using his left hand. He played all the four instruments together with great rhythm for 40 minutes continuously.

Coming from a family of music lovers and artists where his father Onamakuttan B, an autorickshaw driver by profession is also a chendamelam artist, Sreerag was hooked to the instrument from a young age. He used to accompany his father who used to perform in temples. “It was at the age of five that I started playing chendamelam. Seeing my skills, my father took me to renowned artist Powdikonam Surendran at the age of seven who trained me further to master the instrument,” shares Sreerag, who is currently receiving training under the tutelage of Venu Ashan. Sreerag made his debut at the age of seven by performing at the nearby Bhadrakali Devi Temple.

However, what prompted him to attempt the record was a motivational message from his teacher Kavitha Rani who told him to try to reach his aim as one of his friends at school had set a record in India Book of Records in music. But, the teacher never thought that her student would amaze her with a fabulous performance of Thayambaka ensemble all by himself which is usually performed by four artists at a time. 

“Although Sreerag wanted to create the record at the age of 13 by playing chendamelam for 10 hours continuously, he couldn’t do it due to financial constraints. He did not even have any sponsor. Apart from this, he has also mastered instruments such as tabla, flute, keyboard and drums,” said Kavitha, Sreerag’s teacher.

During the lockdown period, Sreerag attempted the records by practising in just four days. “With the support of my parents and my brother, Siddharth who is also a music lover, I was able to attempt and apply for the record,” said Sreerag. The young musician now plans to extend his feat by performing for two hours continuously without any break and enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Besides this, he is also practising to set another  record by performing solo Chendamelam for 10 hours non-stop. Sreerag is also a meritorious student and has won several prizes in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities including elocution, essay writing, quiz competition both in school-level and Inter-school competitions. However, he aspires to become a civil servant.

