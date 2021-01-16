Wheelchair-bound people extend support to farmers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People from all walks of life are pouring in support for farmers’ protest raging against the Centre’s farm laws. As the Dilli Chalo protest of farmers reaches the 48th day, various public organisations are organising agitations to show their support to peasants across the country. Marking their solidarity with the protesting farmers, All Kerala WheelChair Rights Federation (AKWCRF), a collective of wheelchair-bound individuals, organised an agitation in Kochi on Thursday.

“Despite our farmers protesting in the cold for almost two months, the majority of Indians remain as mute spectators. The injustice meted out to those who grow our food is not justifiable. Though the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws temporarily, the new amendments should be withdrawn with immediate effect. The earlier farm laws which ensured farmer-friendly environment and minimum support price (MSP) must be brought back,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, secretary, AKWCRF.

Around 50 members from the collective took part in the event held near Rajendra Maidan. Considering the hardships faced by the protesting farmers who defy the adverse weather conditions, the community members pledged to begin an indefinite protest soon.

“More than 60 farmers died during the protest so far. It’s a pity that our establishments do not have basic humanitarian approach towards people. We are ready to start an indefinite strike until the Union government has withdrawn the new amendments,” he added. Kochi corporation Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya inaugurated the meet.

Corporation councillor V A Sreejith, Greater Cochin Development Watch president Felix J Pulludan, social workers K K Anoop, Abdul Khayyoom and AKWCRF chairman KK Basheer, members Dominic Payyappalli and K O Gopalan spoke on the occasion.