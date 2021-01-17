Ernakulam logs 1,046 new Covid cases, 846 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 1,046 new Covid cases. Of the newly infected, 945 contracted the disease through local transmission while the sources of infection of 88 patients could not be traced. Nine healthcare workers also tested positive on the day.

Meanwhile, 846 people recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday and the number of active cases in the district now stands at 9,868. Multiple Covid cases were reported from places including Thrikkakara, Manjapra, Elanji, Kothamangalam, Edathala, Tripunithura, Choornikkara, Kavalangad and Koovappady.