Will make Kochi clean, green and healthy: Mayor M Anilkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Promising to ensure scientific management of the garbage generated in the city, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the newly-elected corporation was planning to implement a comprehensive plan to make the city clean, green and healthy. Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme on Saturday, Anilkumar said the stress would be on encouraging safe disposal of waste at the source.

The rest of the garbage will be segregated at the source and transported to the Brahmapuram plant, where it will be scientifically treated. The project will be implemented within three months, he said. The mayor will visit the Brahmapuram plant next week to study its functioning and find a permanent solution to the city’s perennial garbage problem.

“In addition, roads in the city will be renovated to ensure smooth transportation and safety of commuters. Repair works of roads and footpaths will be completed before the end of March. The corporation will seek the support of the police, schools and religious-cultural organisations for the upkeep of roads,” he said.

He added that approval was given in advance for cleaning the city’s canals.