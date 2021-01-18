Kochi Metro daily ridership touches 25000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of passengers since the resumption of services following a relaxation in Covid restrictions, on September 7 last year. From 4,408 passengers on the first day, the ridership rose to 25,162 on January 9, 2021. The cumulative ridership from September 7 to January 13 stands at 16.90 lakh.

The increase in ridership was the result of the various measures initiated by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to attract passengers and promote public transportation, in the last five months. “As part of providing the first and last-mile connectivity, feeder auto services were introduced in various metro stations, while feeder bus services were introduced between Kalamassery and Kakkanad,” said an official statement.

“KMRL has taken effective and intensive steps in scrupulously following the safety guidelines issued by the government and Standard Operating Procedures issued for Metros by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The efforts have resulted in a multi-fold increase in ridership in the time of Covid. KMRL will continue to ensure the safety of passengers,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The airport feeder service ‘Pawandoot’ from Aluva also resumed operations to ensure hassle-free connectivity for air travellers.