Massive fire in Edayar industrial area, losses pegged at Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A massive fire, which engulfed three industrial units at the Edayar industrial development area near Kalamassery on Saturday night, resulted in losses to the tune of around Rs 1 crore. One of the units was gutted following the blaze which started around 11.50pm, according to the Fire and Rescue Service.

“The factories of General Chemicals and Polymers, Orion Chemicals, and Sreekovil Industries were affected in the fire. Of these, Orion Chemicals was reduced to ashes causing a loss of around Rs 40 lakh. General Chemicals and Polymers also suffered extensive damage and incurred a loss of around Rs 32 lakh,” said a fire official.

The loss to Sreekovil, engaged in the production of reclaimed rubber sheets from general rubber waste, was put at Rs 10 lakh. It took 110 personnel under K K Shiju, Regional Fire Officer, and A S Jogy, District Fire Officer, nearly two-and-a-half hours to put out the blaze.

According to the fire and rescue officials, the blaze was brought under control by 3.30am. There was an abundant stock of highly inflammable organic liquids both in the form of raw materials and products at the factories, it is believed.

“The workers of the neighbouring units said that the cause of the fire was lightning but the actual reason can be ascertained only after examination by forensic experts and the Electrical Inspectorate,” said A S High, District Fire Officer.

Fire tenders from Kottayam, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts were among those which battled the flames.

A joint examination by the Electrical Inspectorate, factories and boilers department and Fire and Rescue Service will be conducted on Monday. The 376 acre- campus houses 319 industrial units.