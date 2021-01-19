STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
442 health workers vaccinated in Ernakulam district

As many as 442 health workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday at the allotted vaccination centres in Ernakulam district.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:52 AM

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 442 health workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday at the allotted vaccination centres in Ernakulam district. As per the officials, arrangements were made for vaccinating 636 health workers at eight centres in the district but all of them did not turn up.Renowned oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan took the first shot at Ernakulam General Hospital.

“There is no major pain or discomfort from getting the vaccination. I was supposed to take the vaccination on Saturday itself but due to some inconvenience, I was not able to make it. After taking the shot, I have not felt any discomfort,” said Dr Gangadharan. The vaccination at the centres started at 9am and went on till 5pm . Arrangements were also made at Kuttampuzha Community Health Centre to vaccinate 25 health workers, who failed to turn up on the first day of vaccination.

However, only six were able to arrive for vaccination. According to District Collector S Suhas, the venues for the vaccination will be increased in the coming days. On the second day of vaccination, centres were set up at Ernakulam General Hospital, Chellanam Primary Health Centre, Government Medical College Hospital, Aster Medcity, Kothamangalam Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital, Kolenchery MOSC Medical College Hospital and Kadavanthra Urban Health Centre. 

