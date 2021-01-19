STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drinking from a drain?

 K M Manu, a resident of Sreekrishna temple road, starts his day collecting water from a public pipe placed in a dirty drain.

Manu K M, a resident of Edakochi, collecting water from a tap located in a drain | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K M Manu, a resident of Sreekrishna temple road, starts his day collecting water from a public pipe placed in a dirty drain. Reacting to this, Jeeja Tenson, Edakochi councillor, said that pipe might have been there for several years. She agreed to carry out an inspection in the area shortly.  

People residing in many parts of the district also complain about the bad quality of water they receive from water authority lines and public taps. According to K K Roshan Kumar, a Perumbadappu resident, around 100 houses in the region are getting waste water. “We have been facing the issue for the last three months. River and sewage water is entering the pipelines through small leaks while passing through canals in Konam and Perumbappu areas,” Roshan said. 

Jalajamani, former councillor of Perumbadappu, said that she tried many times to address the issue following complaints from the public. “Although some of the leaks were identified, the works did not progress as the workers stopped coming during the lockdown,” she said. 

Around 20 houses located on Sanaghan road in Edakochi also get dirty water. “We have been getting contaminated water since the 2018 flood. The authorities are yet to take any action on the same despite repeated complaints,” said Dilraj N N, a resident. 

People residing along Sreekrishna Temple Road (Edakochi) and PC Joseph Lane (Perumbadappu) also complained about unclean water coming from public taps. “Due to shortage in water supply, most of the houses in the locality source water from public taps which are placed near sewage canals. The frequent leakages on the pipes which pass through the canals contribute to this,” said Ravindran T B, a resident.

