Forest dept’s ‘Sarpa’ helps find and rescue snakes

 Finding and rescuing snakes entering the human habitation can often be daunting.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

For representational purposes.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Finding and rescuing snakes entering the human habitation can often be daunting. But it can be more difficult to identify which snakes are poisonous and which are not poisonous and the nearest hospital to get an anti-venom in case of a snakebite. However, ‘SARPA’, a mobile application recently launched by the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department, will help in finding and rescuing snakes. It will also provide details such as the type of snake, a list of rescue persons available in the area and nearby anti-venom treatment hospitals. 

The application, which has been developed by the Wildlife Trust of India, will help streamline the rescue of snakes, particularly from the human habitats, thereby minimising the threat to snakes as well as humans.
According to Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar, 334 deaths and 1,860 cases of snakebites were reported in the past three years. 

There were also allegations regarding the supply of snakes for criminal purposes. The murder of Kollam native Uthra who died after being bitten by a snake which was planted in her room by her husband was also in the headlines last year.“In the backdrop of this incident, guidelines were framed for rescuing the snakes from human habitats and then releasing them into the wild.

Apart from this, snake handlers must mandatorily seek certification. A training programme was organised in which about 1,500 people from across the state were given training on scientific handling of snakes and out of them, more than 600 have already become certified snake handlers,” said Surendrakumar.The Chief Wildlife Warden said that the mobile application which was launched recently provides the details of the persons certified by the forest department to catch snakes. The official also opined that public show of snakes that are caught will not be entertained and strict action will be taken against the offenders. 

The application is available on Google Play Store. 

