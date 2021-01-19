LDF bags 6, Jan 23 poll for tax panel chief vital for BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the election to fill the vacant seats in the three standing committees of the city corporation taking place on Monday, the BJP emerged as the single party with the biggest majority in the tax appeal committee. While the BJP has four members in the nine-member tax appeal committee, the UDF got three and the LDF two. Earlier, the UDF had won a majority in the Works Committee after the vote of LDF’s M H M Ashraf became invalid. Following the latest development, the number of standing committees won by the LDF stood at six -- Finance, Development, Welfare, Education and Sports, Health and Town Planning -- out of the total eight standing committees.

Though the BJP tactics helped the party wrest power in the crucial Tax Appeal Committee on the first day of the election, their plan to get Sudha Dileep Kumar on board utterly failed on Monday. Sudha even submitted her resignation from the Education standing committee barely minutes after she was elected to the committee. Since one member was vacant in the education committee, later she was again inducted into the same committee.

The senior BJP member was projected as the standing committee chairperson pick if the BJP won in any standing committee. However, the election of standing committee chairperson which will be held on January 23 will prove crucial for BJP. If the LDF and the UDF were to close ranks, the BJP’s hopes of landing the post of the standing committee chairperson will be dashed. However, LDF and UDF leaders scotched rumours of a possible trade off between them.

The UDF leaders said the Congress-led alliance will contest the election. “If they don’t want the BJP’s presence, they should support us in the election. We will not field our candidate in the election to the post of the standing committee chairperson,” said a UDF councillor.However, CPM councillors maintained that those who garner the maximum votes in the election should win. “ We will not support anyone in the election. Our member will contest,” said the member.

BJP councillors said both sides (LDF and UDF) will go in for a compromise in the election. “There is a strong nexus between the LDF and the UDF have. They will not display it openly but it is quite evident in Kerala politics. The LDF will go to any extent to defeat the BJP. Since the only way to defeat us by supporting the UDF, they will do it,” said a BJP councillor.