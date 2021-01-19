STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many options to tackle cardiovascular diseases

Coronary angioplasty has been around for more than 30 years and with advances in medical therapy, countless lives have been saved.

By Dr Rony Mathew Kadavil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Coronary angioplasty has been around for more than 30 years and with advances in medical therapy, countless lives have been saved. Heart attack is no more a dreaded condition. When I started my career in medicine, deaths due to a heart attack were close to 15-20 per cent and today, we have brought it down to 2-4 per cent.Of course, we still have a long way to go. Cardiovascular diseases are still the number one cause of death in the world. Yet it sometimes amazes me, that we have achieved so much in preventing and treating cardiac diseases.

Advances in coronary angioplasty have been one of the reasons we have saved lives during an acute cardiac problem. It’s one field of medicine where the maximum research and training on a global scale has taken place over the last three decades. Today it’s not just angioplasty but precision angioplasty performed with imaging inside the coronary artery that makes the patient live longer and with lesser chance of another attack.

Coronary angioplasty is performed in a cardiac catheterization laboratory where a tiny balloon catheter is threaded from a vessel in the groin or hand, and inserted in a blocked artery of the heart to open and improve the blood flow. It is usually combined with the placement of a mesh tube called a stent, which is generally coated with a drug to prevent it from blocking again. 

Precision angioplasty done today is guided by looking inside the coronary artery by 3D optical coherence tomography (OCT) which adds precision and perfects the procedure. It is done by taking a tiny infrared camera inside the coronary artery and getting high definition images of the inner vessel. With these images the character of the blockages is evaluated and accordingly, the best technique to open it is utilised. Complex and hard calcified blocks can be identified and tackled better. Similarly, after the stent is inserted, the end result of the angioplasty and stenting procedure can be examined. This provides a sense completeness to the procedure which ensures good long-term outcomes. OCT is now an indispensable tool for the interventional cardiologist in performing complex and risky angioplasties.

Consider the fact that over six lakh angioplasties are performed in India every year. However, we have miles to go as there exists a more malignant form of coronary disease which is more diffuse and occurs at an earlier age. It is not uncommon to see people in their 30s and 40s having their first heart attacks, affecting their most productive time in their life. That is where prevention comes assumes importance.

Controlling risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, being physically active, eating healthy and living tobacco free help to delay or avoid many heart and brain diseases. It is at the same time reassuring to know that the science of angioplasty is at its pinnacle to help us at a time we do get an attack.
The author is the Head of Dept of Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology at Lisie Hospital, Kochi

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

