Pedal for good health

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the pandemic outbreak signalling the closure of gyms and workout hubs, those ardent to keep up with their fitness took to cycling, zipping past the city’s streets. For the members of Trivandrum Bikers Club, a group consisting of passionate bikers, this is a welcome change. To foster the sport further, the club has flagged off a number of initiatives. A 10-member team from the club recently conducted a cycling trip to Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu from Thiruvananthapuram to urge city residents to take up long-distance cycling.

“Cycling hasn’t been promoted in Thiruvananthapuram unlike other metro cities,” says Arun V R, one of the riders. “We rode to Dhanushkodi to show people that they can go for long rides via eco-friendly transportation virtually at no cost. Also, the rides will help them to stay fit. However, one issue is that many are riding the cycles without proper guidance. As a club comprising experienced bikers, we could help the new cyclists,” adds Arun.

According to Ajith S, joint secretary, Trivandrum Bikers Club, picking the right bicycle is the biggest challenge. “Cycling is a non-impact sport. But the cyclists will face injures if they don’t choose a cycle according to their height and weight. Anyone interested in cycling could approach us, we are ready to help them. Also, they could join us for short and long rides,” adds Ajith.

The members predict that more people would take up cycling going forward. “Many are working from home for a long time, that could lead to depression. So, cycling is one activity that would keep them physically and mentally fit. People in developed countries use cycles to commute to their workplace, which may soon be the situation in Thiruvananthapuram too. People are more concerned about their health since the pandemic broke out. So cycling is one option to keep fit,” adds Arun.