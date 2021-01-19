Pipe burst leaves Kuttampuzha high and dry, panel orders inquiry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Damage to a pipeline has deprived an entire panchayat, including tribal hamlets, of drinking water for the past two weeks, forcing the Human Rights Commission to register a suo motu case and order an inquiry.

Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has ordered Ernakulam PWD executive engineer and Water Authority assistant executive engineer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within four weeks. The commission will consider the case on February 20.The main pipeline supplying drinking water to the entire panchayat from Thattekad to Pooyamkutty was damaged during road works two weeks ago.