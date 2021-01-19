Royal Karikku — keeping the coconuts tender!

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: No fruit can represent Kerala like coconut. Contributing 45 per cent of India’s coconut produce, the state is indebted to the fruit, which has a major stake in the state’s economy, culture, social standing and, indubitably, taste palate. The tender coconut with its invigorating water and gelatin-like core is every Malayali’s best friend during summer. Despite being commonplace in the state, very few of us know about the shelf life of packaged tender coconut water.

Realising that packaged ‘elaneer’ is consumed even when the dates of packaging and expiry are not on the label, Kozhikode natives Abdul Shameer and friend Sadakkathulla introduced ‘Royal Karikku’ which, they claim is from superior quality tender coconuts, with information on the pack you never deemed important.

The idea sprouted in Abdul’s mind when he visited a hospitalised relative with tender coconut last year. Overexposure to the sun had rendered the coconut water useless. On examining further, he found out that shop owners themselves were clueless about the purity of the water and couldn’t distinguish rotten and good coconuts. Abdul immediately got to work with Sadakkathulla and started engaging with coconut farmers, who received discriminatory prices for their fruit because of middlemen.

The duo chose to source coconuts directly from farmers, providing them with a higher price and attaining fresh fruits, thereby benefiting both the farmer and the customer. “It was rather arduous to obtain tender coconuts in Kozhikode, as most farmers preferred selling mature coconuts. Eventually, our point of supply became Palakkad, especially Attappadi .

At our unit, the husks are removed, making the coconuts lighter, smaller in size and more refined. A cork is fixed at the mouth of the coconut, which upon pressure would break open the shell, thereby providing easy access to the coconut water. We have tagged the coconuts with the procurement and expiry dates under our brand ‘Royal Karikku’, educating the user,” explains Shameer.

While the shelf life of a tender coconut is a little less than one week, ‘Royal Karikku’ coconuts last 14 days or longer when refrigerated. The coconuts which are stored at room temperature at their unit for three days are then transported to various shops wherein they’re frozen. The coconuts are priced at `59, with a launch offer of `49.