Synod statement endorsing police report upsets priests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of priests belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese came out with a statement criticising the Syro-Malabar Church Synod for endorsing a police report which said the accusations against the Major Archbishop with regard to the sale of property did not merit consideration.

“The Syro-Malabar Synod finds itself in a situation where it is unable to take an honest and morally correct stand and there is a need for a strong interference from the Vatican in the affairs of the Syro-Malabar Church due to the immature decisions of the Synod,” said the statement from Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO of Athiroopatha Samrakshna Samithi, on Monday.

According to the statement, the priests and laity of the archdiocese will oppose the decision to pay off the debts of the archdiocese by selling a property at Kottapady which was purchased by the archdiocese instead of being provided with the restitution prescribed by the Vatican. “The police report on the land deals is not the last word in any sense,” the statement said.