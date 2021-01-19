Where is their water?

Ramu R By

KOCHI: Living in a world so advanced, most of us take life’s biggest luxuries for granted — shelter, clean food and, most importantly, running water in our pipes. Unfortunately, hundreds living on the outskirts of Kochi cannot even imagine having a stable supply of drinking water. Shortage isn’t the only problem. Some of them have to fill up their pots from dirty canals, because that is all they are offered. TNIE investigates water woes on the city’s suburbs

Vijayalakshmi K, an elderly woman living in Ittithara colony in Edakochi, has to walk over one kilometre from her house daily to fetch water from a public tap. The saline water that she collects cannot be used for drinking, and needs to be filtered further. According to her, around 40 houses in the colony have been depending on the public tap for over a month due to the non-availability of water at their houses. Irregular pumping by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and frequent pipe leaks create a crisis in her area.

Sukumaran V K, another colony resident, says several residents have to depend on private tankers for drinking water. “The KWA tanker lorries only come once a week. We cannot survive on such a limited supply,” says Sukumaran. According to him, roads near the colony are also experiencing shortage of drinking water due to broken pipelines.

Ittithara colony isn’t the only area with daily water shortage. KJ Basil, former councillor of Edakochi (North), claims that severe water shortage is common on Indira Gandhi, Kannangattu and SASC roads in Edakochi as well. He blames KWA for this too. “The houses located towards the end of the road are the worst affected. Around 300 families have been facing the hardships for the past three months,” Basil adds.

The residents of PC Joseph lane near VN Purushan road in Perumpadappu also have a similar story to tell. “We do not get water from the public taps despite hours of pumping. Frequent leakages in the pipelines are also not helping,” said Augustin P J. According to him, residents of nearby Karunakaran Road also face a similar situation.

Residents of Vadakkekara panchayat have even deeper problems. “We have not received water for the past 18 days. We had to store the supply coming through the main line to manage the situation. The unclean water that we get from the borewells cannot be used for drinking,” said Sreedevi Sanoj, former councillor and resident of Tharayil Kavala ward in the panchayat. According to her, the residents of Chettikkad, Paliathuruth, Kunjithai West, Vavakkad East, Maliankara North, Kottuvallikkad West and Maliankara South wards of the panchayat also face severe shortages in drinking water. “The KWA is yet to act on the issue despite the residents alerting them about it several times last year,” she added.

Muhammed Shahi M, executive engineer (PH Division Kochi), was unaware of the water shortage issue in Edakochi and Perumbadappu. “We knew that there was a shortage in the area. Pumping is being done as per schedule and leakages are being rectified,” he said. According to him, building canals on top of the pipelines owing to reduced width of roads in certain areas is a major issue. “The Corporation has said that they will put some funds into replacing old pipelines in the areas,” Shahi said.