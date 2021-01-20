STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam tops state Covid-19 chart for two weeks in a row

1,019 new cases in dist; trend due to highest testing number, says health dept official

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past two weeks, the district has been at the top of the state’s Covid chart in fresh cases. On Tuesday, the district reported 1,019 positive cases. The district also tops the chart in active cases with 10,794 patients undergoing treatment in various Covid Care Centres.

According to a health official, the trend is seen because of the highest number of testing done everyday. “At least 10,000 tests are being done per day. If the test positivity is taken into consideration, the district stands at fourth or fifth position in the state,” said the official. 

“Ernakulam is also the district with the maximum number of hospitals and testing facility is available at all these institutions. They test every in-patient and their bystanders systematically. This has lead to an increase in the cases,” said the official. 

According to the official, at present, central Kerala is showing an upward curve in new Covid cases. “Idukki is not showing a noticeable increase in cases due to low number of testing,” the official said. “Also, there are no specific pockets where there is an increase in cases. It varies on a day-to-day basis. One can’t pinpoint a particular place as a source for Covid numbers,” said the official. 

On Tuesday, the highest number of cases were reported from Thrikkakara with 42 testing positive. Thrikkakara was closely followed by Kottuvally with 27 cases, Kalamassery reported 25 cases, Trippunithura-24, Kaloor-23, Manjapra-23 and Edapally, Karumalloor, Kuttampuzha and Chengamanad reported 20 cases each.

As many as 101 people were hospitalised on Tuesday while one Covid death was reported on the day. Of the 1,019 cases, 964 contracted the disease through local transmission while the sources of infection of 49 patients remain unknown. 

