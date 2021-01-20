STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kadamakudy stuck with few bus services

The limited number of KSRTC and private bus services from Kadamakudy panchayat to Aluva, Paravoor and Ernakulam city is causing great difficulties for its residents.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The limited number of KSRTC and private bus services from Kadamakudy panchayat to Aluva, Paravoor and Ernakulam city is causing great difficulties for its residents. According to them, no buses come to the area after 6.30pm, which is a huge problem for those who have to get back from work after that time. “We have been facing the issue ever since Covid-19 pandemic hit the district.

There will be some relief if buses that go to Varapuzha stop at Kadamakudy,” said a resident. According to her, only three buses come to the area currently in the mornings. The next bus comes at only 4.30pm. 
“Two KSRTC buses used to pass by here before Covid-19. Now just one bus comes. The one that comes from Aluva reduced its trips to two,” said Dinatious P R, councillor, Chariyamthuruthu.

According to him, people who commute at night have to travel for longer,  paying hefty fares to autorickshaw drivers to reach Kadamakudy. “One has to travel more than five kilomtres to board the bus from Varapuzha. They also have to pay around Rs 110 to the auto driver to reach Varapuzha,” Dinatious said.  Although the issue was raised by the residents multiple times before the government, it is yet to take any action on the same. 

Stoppage of ferry services by private boat owners and State Water Transport Department after Covid-19 outbreak also deprived the residents of the panchayat of basic transportation.  “If the government can offer financial support for maintaining the boats and engines, we can pay the wages to the boat owners to revive the service which is of real benefit to people travelling to the city during morning hours,” Dinatious said.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp