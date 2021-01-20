Kadamakudy stuck with few bus services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The limited number of KSRTC and private bus services from Kadamakudy panchayat to Aluva, Paravoor and Ernakulam city is causing great difficulties for its residents. According to them, no buses come to the area after 6.30pm, which is a huge problem for those who have to get back from work after that time. “We have been facing the issue ever since Covid-19 pandemic hit the district.

There will be some relief if buses that go to Varapuzha stop at Kadamakudy,” said a resident. According to her, only three buses come to the area currently in the mornings. The next bus comes at only 4.30pm.

“Two KSRTC buses used to pass by here before Covid-19. Now just one bus comes. The one that comes from Aluva reduced its trips to two,” said Dinatious P R, councillor, Chariyamthuruthu.

According to him, people who commute at night have to travel for longer, paying hefty fares to autorickshaw drivers to reach Kadamakudy. “One has to travel more than five kilomtres to board the bus from Varapuzha. They also have to pay around Rs 110 to the auto driver to reach Varapuzha,” Dinatious said. Although the issue was raised by the residents multiple times before the government, it is yet to take any action on the same.

Stoppage of ferry services by private boat owners and State Water Transport Department after Covid-19 outbreak also deprived the residents of the panchayat of basic transportation. “If the government can offer financial support for maintaining the boats and engines, we can pay the wages to the boat owners to revive the service which is of real benefit to people travelling to the city during morning hours,” Dinatious said.