STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Take a page out of Nidhin’s vlogs!

Nine-year-old YouTuber Nidhin V’s funny and message-oriented videos have caught the attention of many celebrities

Published: 20th January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Nidhin V

Nidhin V

By ​Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: From posting lifestyle videos to showcasing baking skills, kid vloggers these days are garnering huge attention thanks to their adorable and guileless take on various subjects, including social issues. One among them is nine-year-old vlogger Nidhin V from Poojappura who has become a viral sensation with over two lakh views for each of his videos. 

Titled ‘Sankaran Vlogs’, Nidhin’s YouTube channel was started during the lockdown. The son of Vijayan C, a welder, and Bindu, a homemaker, Nidhin was inspired to make videos of his own after watching many tutorials on YouTube. “We zeroed in on Sankaran Vlogs as the title as my nickname is Sankaran,” says Nidhin, who is a Class IV student of Sishu Vihar UPS School, Vazhuthacaud. 

From humourous video tutorials on subjects as ordinary as washing clothes on the washing stone to awareness videos sensitising other children and the public about the growing cases of alcohol and drug abuse, Nidhin presents each of his videos in an entertaining way. 

His content has been reposted by many celebrities from the Malayalam film industry such as Kalidas Jayaram, Aashiq Abu and Kunchako Boban who have appreciated this young vlogger’s efforts. The videos are shot on mobile phone with the support of Nidhin’s cousins Mentalist Anandhu, Nandhu C and Nirmal C. Anandhu shares, “Nidhin has been actively taking part in all extracurricular activities at school and has won many accolades. Almost 10 videos have been completed and all the videos were shot in one take.

He knows how to make the videos more engaging and interesting. He follows other content creators in an attempt to improve his work.” Nidhin, who is currently shooting for a short film in Tamil Nadu says, “My parents have always been very supportive. It is because of them that I have been able to achieve my dreams. I will be doing more awareness videos once the short film is complete. My long term aim is to become an actor.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp