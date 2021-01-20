Take a page out of Nidhin’s vlogs!

Express News Service

KOCHI: From posting lifestyle videos to showcasing baking skills, kid vloggers these days are garnering huge attention thanks to their adorable and guileless take on various subjects, including social issues. One among them is nine-year-old vlogger Nidhin V from Poojappura who has become a viral sensation with over two lakh views for each of his videos.

Titled ‘Sankaran Vlogs’, Nidhin’s YouTube channel was started during the lockdown. The son of Vijayan C, a welder, and Bindu, a homemaker, Nidhin was inspired to make videos of his own after watching many tutorials on YouTube. “We zeroed in on Sankaran Vlogs as the title as my nickname is Sankaran,” says Nidhin, who is a Class IV student of Sishu Vihar UPS School, Vazhuthacaud.

From humourous video tutorials on subjects as ordinary as washing clothes on the washing stone to awareness videos sensitising other children and the public about the growing cases of alcohol and drug abuse, Nidhin presents each of his videos in an entertaining way.

His content has been reposted by many celebrities from the Malayalam film industry such as Kalidas Jayaram, Aashiq Abu and Kunchako Boban who have appreciated this young vlogger’s efforts. The videos are shot on mobile phone with the support of Nidhin’s cousins Mentalist Anandhu, Nandhu C and Nirmal C. Anandhu shares, “Nidhin has been actively taking part in all extracurricular activities at school and has won many accolades. Almost 10 videos have been completed and all the videos were shot in one take.

He knows how to make the videos more engaging and interesting. He follows other content creators in an attempt to improve his work.” Nidhin, who is currently shooting for a short film in Tamil Nadu says, “My parents have always been very supportive. It is because of them that I have been able to achieve my dreams. I will be doing more awareness videos once the short film is complete. My long term aim is to become an actor.”